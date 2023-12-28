Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has launched a new AI game to help you learn how to use this new generative artificial intelligence technology to create images using text prompts.

What Happened: You and your children can now learn how to create images using text prompts and simultaneously learn to spot AI-generated images.

Created by Google's Art and Culture team, this AI game is called "Say what you see".

As the name suggests, it is quite simple: you have to describe what you see in an AI-generated image on the left. Google gives you 120 characters to express yourself.

The game has three levels – the first level requires you to describe the image with at least 50% accuracy. This threshold is increased to 60% in the second level, and 70% in the third.

Google gives users up to three chances per image to fine-tune their prompts based on the objects, shapes, textures and other criteria.

Google's "Say what you see" game is available for users on desktop and mobile.

Why It Matters: While you don't get any prizes if you clear all the levels, this game is a handy and user-friendly tool to help you learn how to write text prompts and generate images using AI.

After all, the age of generative AI is here, and tools like Midjourney, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Dall-E 3, Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Bing Chat, allow users to generate images using text prompts.

In fact, even Google is running an experiment to allow users to generate AI images, but its availability is currently limited to select countries and users.

Image Credits – Google

