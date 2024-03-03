Loading... Loading...

Midjourney is a popular AI image generator that lets you create images using text prompts. Imagine Jarvis from Iron Man, but it generates images based on your texts. However, if you cannot afford a Midjourney subscription, we have a list of the best free AI image generator alternatives you can try.

Generating images from text prompts demands both computing time and resources, making it understandable why platforms like Midjourney implement a subscription model. With subscriptions beginning at $10 monthly, accessing Midjourney’s services is not exactly cheap.

If you’re in search of top-notch free alternatives to the Midjourney AI image generator, you’ve landed in the perfect spot. Whether your goal is to grasp the workings of AI-powered image generators or you’re merely seeking a cost-free option, we’ve got everything you need.

See Also: Samsung Is Offering The Galaxy Z Flip 5 Upgrade To Flip 4 Owners At Just $99

Best Free Midjourney AI Image Generator Alternatives

1. Bing AI Image Generator

We covered the Bing AI image generator solution earlier, too. For instance, you can use it to generate website logos for free.

The Bing AI image generator is powered by OpenAI's Dall-E. This is amongst the best free AI image generators out there right now, allowing you to generate up to 90 images for free daily. This is a considerably high limit that most people will find adequate.

2. Craiyon

Craiyon is another great tool that offers a completely free experience. It is also open source, so it will keep improving with community contributions.

Craiyon offers completely free and unlimited access, so you don't have to worry about limiting your imagination. It might not be as precise as Dall-E or Midjourney, but it gives you six images per prompt, and you can keep refining them to suit your needs.

3. Blue Willow

Blue Willow is another excellent free AI image generator that relies on user donations. It is especially good if you want to generate digital art and graphics, but it falls short regarding realistic scenes.

If you want to try it, you have to join the Blue Willow Discord server. Once you join, you can start giving prompts on the server, and Blue Willow will start generating images for you.

4. Playground AI

Loading... Loading...

Playground AI allows users to create images using prompts and also allows them to be used commercially. This service is good at generating images that look like realistic drawings. Playground AI also lets users generate images using a combination of prompts and existing images stored on the user's device.

Users can then fine-tune the generated images until they are satisfied with the output. Playground AI has a very liberal limit of 1,000 daily images on the free plan.

5. InstantArt

InstantArt provides users with a wide range of text-to-image models, including Midjourney v4, Stable Diffusion, IconsMI, and more.

The service also does not select the model automatically – instead, users can pick one from a selection of 25 models based on their needs. For instance, for realistic images, you can opt for Midjourney. For generating icons, IconsMI is an excellent solution.

InstantArt currently allows users to generate unlimited images, but the only downside is that the maximum resolution is capped at 768 x 512 pixels.

Image Credit – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: 23 Windows 11 Shortcuts To Maximize Productivity In 2023