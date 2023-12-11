The Legend of Zelda's Eiji Aonuma On Series Evolution: Creativity Prevails Over Chronology

Loading... Loading...

Eiji Aonuma, the producer of Nintendo ADR's NTDOY The Legend of Zelda series, discussed the game's chronology in light of its latest installment, Tears of the Kingdom.

In an interview with IGN, Aonuma shared his perspective, stating he doesn't prioritize the series' chronological order as it could limit the team's creativity in game design.

"I don't like to put too much stock in the chronology of the series, because from the design perspective, that can kind of box us in," he said.

When asked by IGN how this new entry fits into the various Zelda timelines, Aonuma echoed sentiments that these games embody more mythical tales rather than rigidly adhering to a set canon.

Aonuma highlighted the series' openness for interpretation, stating: "This is a series that really lends itself well to each person playing, then thinking back and interpreting the story elements in their own way."

The producer also addressed the divide between fans favoring classic Zelda titles such as Wind Waker and Ocarina of Time versus the newer, more open-world games like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

"It's interesting when I hear people say [they prefer the old entries] because I am wondering, 'Why do you want to go back to a type of game where you're more limited or more restricted in the types of things or ways you can play?' But I do understand that desire that we have for nostalgia, and so I can also understand it from that aspect," Aonuma shared.

Aonuma's remarks offered valuable insights into potential future directions for the series, a topic that has sparked considerable debate among fans, particularly given the imminent arrival of the Switch 2.

