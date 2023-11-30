Xbox Exec: 'Instead Of Writing Thousands Of Lines, Just Let AI Get You From A To B'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Tim Stuart recently shared his excitement about the prospects of AI integration in game development, highlighting its capabilities during a Nov. 28 summit.

Stuart, Xbox's CFO, expressed confidence in AI's capacity to handle tasks within game development, such as localization and translating to new languages.

According to Tech Raptor, he stated: "AI can take care of all that... Instead of having to write thousands of lines of scripting or code, you just have the AI get you from A to B."

Stuart further elaborated on AI's role in testing games, suggesting that "a million AI bots" could navigate through levels to identify potential player obstacles or areas for monetization, calling it "game-changing" for developers.

Stuart also envisioned a democratization of game development through AI.

"The barista at your local Starbucks has an awesome idea for a game and they can now use Copilot and AI to go create a great mobile experience."

However, criticisms were raised regarding the broader implications of AI adoption in gaming. Concerns centered on the potential replacement of skilled human talent by AI, potentially leading to job cuts and the proliferation of machine-generated content.

In the broader tech landscape of 2023, companies like Microsoft are heavily investing in AI integration across various platforms, potentially disregarding concerns about its negative impact.

Recently, on Nov. 6, Microsoft signed a deal with startup Inworld AI, which aims to provide Xbox developers with AI-generated NPCs and related tools, presenting a trajectory toward AI integration. These tools remain optional for developers for the time being.

