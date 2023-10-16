Xbox's Gaming Empire Grows: The Most Iconic Franchises Under The Gaming Giant, Fans' Wish Lists For Revivals

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Xbox completed its monumental acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI, securing control of some of the most iconic video game franchises in the industry's history.

At the forefront of this acquisition is the widely popular Call of Duty series, which has consistently claimed the title of the best-selling video game each year.

While this franchise's ownership had been a subject of much speculation and debate throughout the acquisition process, it's worth noting that Call of Duty won't become an Xbox exclusive.

Microsoft had to negotiate 10-year agreements with other platforms, including Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation, Nintendo ADR NTDOY, and various streaming services, to ensure the game's continued availability.

Beyond Call of Duty, the acquisition brings numerous other well-known franchises into the Xbox fold, titles that collectively represent some of the most cherished and enduring names in gaming history.

Here's a full list of major Activision Blizzard games now owned by Xbox, according to IGN:

Activision:

Call of Duty

Crash Bandicoot

Guitar Hero

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Prototype

Blur

Spyro

Blizzard:

Diablo

Warcraft

Overwatch

StarCraft

Lost Vikings

King:

Candy Crush Saga

Rebel Riders

Diamond Diaries Saga

Bubble Witch 3 Saga

Microsoft's Epic Acquisition Of Activision Blizzard Sparks Gamers' Dream Revival Wish List

While gamers dream of potential crossovers and new entries in these franchises, the spotlight is on the revival of classics.

Guitar Hero, a rhythm game featuring plastic guitars, has been a subject of discussion, especially after a recent tease by Activision CEO Bobby Kotick. There are even calls to bring back its spinoff, DJ Hero.

Hexen, a '90s shooter, has garnered support from nostalgic fans, while Tony Hawk's Pro Skater enthusiasts are eager for a revival. Xbox's ownership of Vicarious Visions, which developed remakes for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and the Crash N. Sane Trilogy, could play a pivotal role in these franchises' futures.

Photo: FP Creative Stock on Shutterstock.