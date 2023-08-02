Hasbro Apologizes To Activision Blizzard For Claiming Lost Transformers Games: Comments 'Were Made in Error'

Hasbro, Inc HAS has apologized to Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI for saying that the company had misplaced Xbox 360-era Transformers games like "Transformers: War for Cybertron" and its sequel "Fall of Cybertron."

In an interview with Transformers World 2005 on July 28, the toy company stated: "Sadly, apparently Activision’s not sure what hard drives they’re on in their building. When a company eats a company that eats a company things get lost, and that’s very frustrating."

See Also: Activision Lost Old Transformers Games, Hasbro Hopes They'll Be Found If Microsoft Deal Goes Through

"Hope is that now that the deal is moving forward with Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Xbox that they’ll go through all of the archives and every hard drive to find it all, because it’s an easy Game Pass add," Hasbro added.

In response, Lulu Cheng Meservey, Activision's CCO and EVP of corporate affairs, took to Twitter to deny these allegations, assuring that Activision has the code for the Transformers games and that the company never lost them.

"These headlines are wrong. We have the code, it’s not lost and never was," the executive tweeted on Tuesday.

Additionally, a Hasbro representative reached out to Benzinga to share an official statement and apologize to Activision.

"To clarify, comments that suggest TRANSFORMERS games have been lost were made in error," the toy company said.

"We apologize to Activision and regret any confusion; they’ve been great partners, and we look forward to future opportunities to work together," the Hasbo statement added.

Nevertheless, it's worth noting that, during the original interview, Hasbro mentioned that it had to load up and play the games on their original platforms to find specific details in order to make its new line of video game-inspired Transformers action figures.

"For World of Cybertron we had to rip it ourselves, because [Activision] could not find it—they kept sending concept art instead, which we didn’t want," the company based in Rhode Island explained. "So we booted up an old computer and ripped them all out from there. Which was a learning experience and a long weekend, because we just wanted to get it right, so that’s why we did it like that."

Read Next: Activision Files Lawsuit Against Famous YouTuber, Alleges 'Gamesmanship Of IP Law'

Photo by Samule Sun on Unsplash