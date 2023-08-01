Activision Lost Old Transformers Games, Hasbro Hopes They'll Be Found If Microsoft Deal Goes Through

Hasbro, Inc HAS, the toy company behind the Transformers franchise, is interested in bringing back the well-received Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Xbox 360-era Transformers games like "Transformers: War for Cybertron" and its sequel "Fall of Cybertron."

However, these games, along with several others published by Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI, were removed from digital stores in 2018, making them difficult to acquire and play in 2023.

In a recent interview with Transformers World 2005, Hasbro discussed its new line of video game-inspired Transformers action figures, some of which are based on designs from the Activision Cybertron games. The site inquired about the possibility of re-releasing the popular games alongside the new toys, but Hasbro revealed that such a re-release won't be happening in the near future.

"Sadly, apparently Activision’s not sure what hard drives they’re on in their building," the toy company told TFW2005. "When a company eats a company that eats a company things get lost, and that’s very frustrating."

Nevertheless, Hasbro expects this will change in the future, and referred to Microsoft's proposed 69 billion acquisition of Activision: "Hope is that now that the deal is moving forward with Microsoft and Xbox that they’ll go through all of the archives and every hard drive to find it all, because it’s an easy Game Pass add."

The company's representative added: "We want those games back up for people to have a chance to play."

