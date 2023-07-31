Ubisoft's 'Assassin's Creed Mirage' Targets 20-24 Hour Playtime, Signaling A Return To Classic Style

Ubisoft Entertainment SA's UBSFF upcoming "Assassin’s Creed Mirage" will take players an average of 20 to 24 hours to complete.

This was revealed by Lead Producer Fabian Salomon during an interview with YouTuber Julien Chieze.

See Also: Don't Worry Gamers, Ubisoft Confirms Game Libraries Are Safe Amid Fan Panic

Salamon also announced that, for completionists, the game's length increases to 25-30 hours, which signals a return to the franchise's older, classic style.

"Given that we do a lot of playtesting internally at Ubisoft, it’s part of our process, we really want to get as close as possible to the players, so we’ll say that the latest playtimes we’ve received average at around 20-23 hours," Salomon said, according to IGN. "That can go up to 25-30 hours for the completionists, and we’ll say that those who will be rushing the game will be around 20 hours."

This is notably shorter than the average completion time for "Valhalla," the latest title in the franchise, which could extend into hundreds of hours for completionists.

The game features a smaller map, focusing on a single city, reminiscent of earlier titles like "Assassin’s Creed Unity" and "Syndicate."

This scaling down of the game's size and content is seen as a positive change by fans who felt burnt out from the series' recent ambitious and vast adventures.

Additionally, the game will include a 'History of Baghdad' feature that educates players about the culture, politics, and religion of the era.

Recently, the French company disclosed it had joined forces with Spanish company OWO to create a haptic feedback vest that allows a player to feel every move, every punch, and every exhilarating parkour leap while playing the game.

"Assassin’s Creed Mirage" is set to be released on October 12.

Read Next: Assassin's Creed Mirage Introduces Haptic Vest So Players Can Feel Everything, Including Stabs And Parkour

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft