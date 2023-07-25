Don't Worry Gamers, Ubisoft Confirms Game Libraries Are Safe Amid Fan Panic

Recently, a rumor circulated among Ubisoft Entertainment SA's UBSFF game fans suggested that the company might be deleting inactive accounts and permanently erasing digital game libraries.

Ubisoft clarified this is false and users' game libraries are safe even if their accounts are inactive, IGN reported.

The rumor was triggered by a tweet featuring an email titled, "Ubisoft Account Closure Due to Inactivity."

The email warned recipients that their Ubisoft accounts were temporarily suspended and would be permanently closed within 30 days unless the closure was canceled by the account owner.

Although Ubisoft does delete inactive accounts in accordance with EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the deletion criteria do not include accounts with purchased games.

The French company told IGN that accounts are considered based on gaming activity, libraries (accounts with purchased PC games are safe), duration of inactivity (not less than four years) and the presence of an active subscription.

Ubisoft also clarified emails about account deletion are sent 30 days before and users can reactivate their accounts by logging in during that window.

