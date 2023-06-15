Sony Announces Cloud Streaming Trials For PS5 Games, Catering To PlayStation Plus Premium Members

Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed it is currently in the testing phase for cloud streaming of "supported PS5 games."

The news was revealed in a PlayStation blog post, which said this feature will be provided as an additional benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium members. The aim is to make it easier for Premium members to access their favorite games without the need for initial downloads onto their PS5 consoles.

This upcoming feature will encompass PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles owned by players. Once launched, Premium members will be able to directly utilize cloud game streaming for these supported PS5 titles on their PS5 consoles.

Moreover, Sony plans to expand the availability of cloud streaming to include PS5 titles alongside the existing collection of PS3, PS4, and classic titles already offered to Premium members.

"We think it’s important for Premium members to be able to enjoy as many games as possible via cloud streaming," Nick Maguire, Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president of Global Services, Global Sales and Business Ops, said in the post.

Just 10 days ago, Sony Group Corp SONY CEO Kenichiro Yoshida addressed the technical complexities surrounding cloud gaming, downplaying any perceived risks to the company amidst the significant investments made by its competitor, Microsoft Corp.

"I think cloud itself is an amazing business model, but when it comes to games, the technical difficulties are high," Yoshida told the Financial Times. "So there will be challenges to cloud gaming, but we want to take on those challenges."

