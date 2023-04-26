These 2 Gambling ETFs Are Outperforming S&P 500 In 2023: Top Stocks In Betting Industry

The first four months of 2023 proved to be very positive for gambling stocks.

Two of the most popular ETFs that invest in companies operating in the gambling industry have both outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which replicates the S&P 500 Index.

As of this writing, the VanEck Gaming ETF BJK has outperformed the SPY by nearly 10% year-to-date, whereas the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF BETZ has gained 6% more than the SPY in the same period.

Chart: Sport Betting ETFs Fared Better Than The Broader U.S. Stock Market In 2023

VanEck Gaming ETF vs. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF: Key Differences

VanEck Gaming ETF

This ETF, which trades under the symbol BJK, is managed by Van Eck Associates Corporation and is designed to track the performance of companies involved in casinos and casino hotels, sports betting, lottery services, gaming services, gaming technology, and gaming equipment.

To be included in the fund, companies must derive at least 50% of their revenue from gaming.

The fund invests at least 80% of its entire assets in stocks from the MVIS® Global Gaming Index.

Companies situated in the United States presently account for 45% of total holdings. The United Kingdom is the second most represented nation in the portfolio, accounting for 12% of the total.

BJK's top three holdings are Flutter Entertainment plc PDYPY (8.60%), Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS (7.64%), and Vici Properties Inc. VICI (6.64%).

Total expense ratio: 0.62%

1-year total return: 23.31%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

This ETF, which trades under the symbol BETZ, was launched by Listed Funds Trust and is managed by Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC and Roundhill Financial Inc.

and is managed by The fund invests in firms that operate in the consumer discretionary, consumer services, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, casinos and gaming, casinos, gaming operations, and internet gaming operations sectors.

At least 80% of the fund's net assets must be invested in securities issued by Sports Betting and iGaming companies.

U.S.-based gaming companies currently account for 40% of total holdings in terms of regional representation. The United Kingdom comes in second with a 16% weight in the portfolio.

BETZ's top three holdings are Draftkings Inc. DKNG (8.08%), Flutter Entertainment plc. (7%) and PENN Entertainment Inc PENN (5.33%).

Asset under management: $139 million

Total expense ratio: 0.75%

1-year total return: -7.2%

Best-Performing Gaming Stocks Year To Date

Stock Ticker Tot. Return YTD Draftkings Inc. DKNG 86.2% Flutter Entertainment plc PDYPY 39.9% Wynn Resorts, ltd WYNN 35.2% Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS 31.3% MGM Resorts International MGM 30.2% International Game Technology IGT 26.3%

