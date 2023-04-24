Microsoft Reportedly Discontent With Xbox Performance, Says Gaming Journalist: What's Going On?

Jeff Grubb, a gaming journalist and co-host of the podcast Game Mess, said Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT management isn't happy with the state of Xbox.

Grubb also revealed Hi-Fi Rush failed to generate the expected revenue and discussed the recent news that Redfall, an online multiplayer game and Xbox's first-party exclusive title set for release, would not support 60 frames per second.

See Also: Microsoft Xbox's Next Big Mystery: A Decade To Develop A Groundbreaking Gaming Experience

This disappointing announcement is part of a larger narrative that Xbox is struggling to compete with Sony Group Corp. SONY and failing to offer enough to entice gamers to choose Xbox over PlayStation.

This struggle is reflected in the sales figures, with PlayStation 5 continuing to outsell Xbox Series consoles. PS5 sales in March were up five times compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, Nintendo ADR's NTDOY Nintendo Switch saw an 18% decline in sales year over year, and Xbox Series X|S sales were down by 10%.

Grubb and co-host Mike Minotti shared their thoughts about Xbox Series X: "Right now, games are sort of happening, and it feels sloppy in a lot of ways. I think that people who have been investing a lot of money buying Xbox Series X are starting to look around and say 'This doesn't feel as right as it did at the beginning of this generation when there was a lot of promise.'"

Furthermore, the reporter pointed to corporate politics as the best explanation for Xbox's disappointing performance. But he remarked: "Doesn't that happen everywhere?"

Even though Grubb didn't discard the possibility that the platform rectifies its path, he remained quite skeptical.

"Things could go around very fast, if Starfield is a success and the Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI deal closes. But I think there's just as much reason to think they won't and these problems could continue. And 'till we see proof otherwise, I think it's completely fair to call Microsoft off and say 'What are you doing?'," Grubb said.

"I think they're committed, especially with this Activision deal, it feels like they're committed for the next five or 10 years to see that stuff through. I do think that some people inside that company might be sort of on the 'outs'."

Minotti asked Grubb if he thought Microsoft's management was happy with the state of Xbox. The journalist gave a resounding answer.

"I can tell you they are not. They are upset," he assured.

"We are just trying to diagnose it a little, right?" Grubb added. "You know, they didn’t release a first-party game last year, and if that doesn’t affect you if you always have something to play again, that’s awesome, but a lot of people do regret getting their Xbox. We are trying to speak to both of these sides. Xbox is a good video game-playing platform, but there's a whole element here, that they've not figured out this generation."

Read Next: Why Microsoft Banned Emulation On Xbox: The Tech Giant's Respons

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash