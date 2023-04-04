Revolutionizing Game Testing: Google's AI-Powered System Streamlines Quality Assurance

Google GOOG GOOGL has developed a new AI-powered system to automate game testing, according to a patent published on March 23.

The patent, titled "Efficient Gameplay Training for Artificial Intelligence," outlines how modern games have grown more complex and larger in scope, requiring solutions that can automate the testing process.

The Gameplay Trainer (GT), aims to help developers teach game characters not just how to win, but how to make complex decisions based on in-game data and specific goals.

What could the GT be useful for? For example, GT could identify areas in a game where a human player might get stuck or determine whether enemies in certain gameplay sections are too powerful or not powerful enough.

In the document, Google states: "Modern games are not just more complex than their predecessors, they reflect fundamental changes in the way games are designed and played. Despite these dramatic shifts in the way games are played, the way that they are tested has remained largely unchanged."

"Game testing is a predominantly manual process, highly dependent on humans who repeatedly play the game and look for defects. Unfortunately, these teams are no longer able to scale with the complexity of modern games, leading to delayed launches and lower quality products," the company adds.

Google's AI-powered system will use predefined criteria to ensure games are thoroughly tested, also allowing games to be modified and updated with additional observational data based on how human players interact with the game.

This integration of human gameplay data could improve the accuracy of the AI-powered testing system, suggesting that people will still play a role in game testing, particularly in performing actions that developers and AI may not have initially considered. The ability to modify the AI's model using human gameplay data could result in more reliable testing results, leading to higher-quality products for gamers.

