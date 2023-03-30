Sony Group Corp SONY is expected to sell less than 300,000 units of its PlayStation VR2 headset during the initial weeks of its launch — could it be a red flag for Apple Inc.’s AAPL upcoming mixed reality headset?

What Happened: According to the estimates from IDC, Sony is projected to sell about 270K units of the PlayStation VR2 between its Feb. 22 launch and the end of this month, reported Bloomberg.

“Consumers around the world are facing rising costs of living, rising interest rates and rising layoffs,” said IDC’s Francisco Jeronimo, vice president of data and analytics. “VR headsets are not top of mind for most consumers under the current economic climate.”

Earlier, it was reported that the Tokyo-based console maker slashed its forecast for shipments of the PlayStation VR2 after getting a lower-than-anticipated number of pre-orders.

Consumers can purchase the PlayStation VR2 headset and Sense controller at the recommended retail price of $549.99 in the U.S. — an upgrade in price over the original PlayStation VR, which launched at $399.

Why It’s Important: The harrowing projections come at a time when Apple is reportedly planning to launch its first mixed reality headset in Spring this year.

Apple’s long-awaited mixed reality headset has cost the company eight years, yet Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman says it could look like a “dud” next to the tech giant’s existing lineup.

Apple estimates it can sell about a million headset units at $3,000 per unit in its first year, but Gurman expects no immediate profit.

