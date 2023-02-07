Velan Studios and Mattel Inc. MAT announced the launch of “Hot Wheels: Rift Rally,” an upcoming mixed-reality game.

What Happened: “Hot Wheels: Rift Rally” will be available on March 14 for Sony Interactive Entertainment’s SONY PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Apple Inc.’s AAPL iOS devices.

The game kits are now available to preorder and will launch officially along with the app.

“Velan Studios’ innovative game design and technology introduces a breakthrough play experience for Hot Wheels fans by transforming their home into the ultimate Hot Wheels track for their digital car collection,” said Mike DeLaet, Mattel’s global head of digital gaming.

Gamers can download the software for free, but they’ll need to buy either Standard Edition for $129.99 or the Collector’s Edition for $149.99.

With the Standard Edition, consumers will get a Chameleon car, four Rift gates and a charging cable. In contrast, with the more expensive edition, gamers will get a “special edition” Chameleon and a (non-playable) McLaren Senna Hot Wheels die-cast toy.

Gamers can play the game in two modes: Campaign and Stunt.

In Campaign mode, players can set up gates in their room. On the other hand, the Stunt mode allows them to skip the gates and drive wherever they want.

Additionally, this game supports both a solo campaign and multiplayer.

The Chameleon RC car can digitally transform into more than 140 vehicle variations, including “Twin Mill,” “Bone Shaker,” “Gotta Go,” and “March Speeder.”

