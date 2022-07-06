NBA2K Video Game Features Michael Jordan On Cover, WNBA Also Gets A Cover: Here's When The Game Will Be Released

The beloved annual basketball video game from 2K Sports announced its cover athlete and more details this week. Here’s a look at who will be on the cover, who will be on a limited-edition cover and what gamers should expect.

What Happened: The highly anticipated NBA 2K23 video game from Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO will feature NBA Hall of Famer and six-time NBA Champion Michael Jordan on two limited-edition covers: NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition of the game. This marks Jordan’s fourth appearance on the NBA 2K video game cover.

“After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition,” NBA 2K Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy Alfie Brody said.

The Championship Edition of the game includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

Jordan’s appearance on the cover coincides with the reintroduction of The Jordan Challenge in the game. Players are tasked with recreating 15 moments from Jordan’s career.

2K Sports also announced an exclusive WNBA cover of “NBA 2K23” that will feature Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. This marks the second consecutive year of a limited-edition WNBA cover with last year featuring Candace Parker on one of the covers. The WNBA cover edition of the game will be exclusively available at GameStop Corp. GME locations.

“NBA 2K23” will be released on Sep. 9, 2022.

Additional cover athletes and pricing for the game are expected to be unveiled on July 7, 2022.

Why It’s Important: Celebrating its 24th year, the NBA 2K franchise is one of the bestselling annual sports video game series. The campaign theme for the new version of the game is “Answer the Call,” which 2K Sports said fits Jordan being on the cover.

No ratings for players have been announced for the game yet.

The top rated players in “NBA 2K22” were:

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97

LeBron James: 96

Kevin Durant: 96

Joel Embiid: 96

Steph Curry: 96

Nikola Jokic: 96

No player has earned a 99 overall rating since James in NBA 2K14. Other players who were awarded a 99 include Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant. Shaquille O’Neal was once awarded a 100 overall rating in a version of the game.

After winning his fourth NBA Championship, could Curry see his overall rating go up?

Jokic won his second consecutive NBA MVP award last season. How could this factor into his overall rating for the next version of the game?