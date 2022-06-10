DraftKings Extends Partnership With UFC To Include Gamified NFT

by

DraftKings Inc DKNG and the mixed martial arts organization UFC plan to launch a new iteration of DraftKings' 'Reignmakers' gamified digital collectibles franchise focused on UFC.

and the mixed martial arts organization UFC plan to launch a new iteration of DraftKings' 'Reignmakers' gamified digital collectibles franchise focused on UFC. Reignmakers UFC will allow fans to build collections of their favorite UFC fighters and utilize them in games to compete for prizes.

The parties expect the first season of Reignmakers UFC NFT-based games to go live in late 2022.

Fans can begin collecting the initial NFTs of fighters ahead of the game launch through auctions and drops in DraftKings' Heatwave Series.

Under the agreement with UFC, DraftKings Marketplace will have access to fighter IP from over 500 different athletes on the active UFC roster.

DraftKings is already UFC's first official sportsbook and daily fantasy partner in the U.S. and Canada.

Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 3.29% at $13.36 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGamingNewsGeneral