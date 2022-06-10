DraftKings Extends Partnership With UFC To Include Gamified NFT

- DraftKings Inc DKNG and the mixed martial arts organization UFC plan to launch a new iteration of DraftKings' 'Reignmakers' gamified digital collectibles franchise focused on UFC.
- Reignmakers UFC will allow fans to build collections of their favorite UFC fighters and utilize them in games to compete for prizes.
- The parties expect the first season of Reignmakers UFC NFT-based games to go live in late 2022.
- Fans can begin collecting the initial NFTs of fighters ahead of the game launch through auctions and drops in DraftKings' Heatwave Series.
- Under the agreement with UFC, DraftKings Marketplace will have access to fighter IP from over 500 different athletes on the active UFC roster.
- DraftKings is already UFC's first official sportsbook and daily fantasy partner in the U.S. and Canada.
- Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 3.29% at $13.36 on the last check Friday.
