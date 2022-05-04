World of Warcraft Franchise Coming To Mobile: What Investors And Gamers Should Know

A new game is bringing the World of Warcraft franchise to mobile users. Here’s what investors and gamers should know about the Activision Blizzard ATVI announcement.

What Happened: Activision Blizzard announced details of the highly anticipated “Warcraft Arclight Rumble” mobile game Tuesday. The game is an “action-packed mobile strategy game” that will be available on the iOS for Apple Inc AAPL users and also on Android for users of the Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL owned operating system.

“Designed from the ground up for mobile and set in the beloved Warcraft universe, Warcraft Arclight Rumble invites players to build armies with their favorite heroes and villains from Warcraft and battle it out in unique missions designed to test their tactical wits,” Activision Blizzard said.

The game will be released later in 2022 and will feature over 60 characters from the Warcraft universe. Gamers will be able to play in single-player campaigns, co-ops and PvP. Users can pre-register for the app now and selected players will be able to join the beta testing.

The game will feature armies of miniatures to be used in missions and challenges. An in-game currency will be featured in the game as a way to add to the storyline and level up collections.

Why It’s Important: The game was first revealed in the company’s February earnings report and pushes forward a plan to monetize franchises and content with new mobile games.

In 2014, Activision Blizzard released “Hearthstone,” a free-to-play online card game featuring characters from the Warcraft series.

Activision Blizzard purchased Candy Crush maker King Digital years ago and continues to grow the brand. Mobile versions of hit games like Call of Duty and Diablo have also been part of Activision Blizzard’s growth plan.

Activision planned to launch two Warcraft franchise games, with one themed after the popular Pokémon Go franchise, that was scrapped.

“Diablo Immortal” is set for a June 2 release.

Outside of mobile, Blizzard has an expansion for its World of Warcraft franchise called “Dragonflight” coming. The highly anticipated “Overwatch 2” is in closed beta now.

Xbox parent company Microsoft Corporation MSFT announced an acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $95 a share.

Price Action: Activision shares closed 0.58% higher at $79.24 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of warcraftrumble.blizzard.com