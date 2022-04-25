QQQ
Elys Partners With Wright Bet Ventures To Operate Multiple Sportsbooks In Ohio

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 1:05 PM | 1 min read
  • Elys Game Technology Corp ELYS has signed an exclusive partnership with Wright Bet Ventures LLC to operate multiple sportsbooks in the state of Ohio.
  • The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, USBookmaking (USB), will provide sport wagering services to manage the sportsbook risk and provide bookmaking services.
  • Elys looks to deploy its Washington D.C. model in Ohio, allowing non-conventional gaming venues like bars, restaurants, and other businesses to acquire licenses to offer a turn-key sportsbook to patrons.
  • If the Ohio Casino Control Commission approves the license, Elys and Wright Bet partnership could offer up to 12 sportsbook locations throughout Ohio.
  • Price Action: ELYS shares are trading lower by 1.25% at $1.58 on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsGamingNewsPenny StocksSports BettingGeneral