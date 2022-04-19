Esports Technologies Partners With Free-To-Play Games Provider Incentive Games

by

Esports Technologies Inc EBET subsidiary Esports Marketing Technologies Ltd has signed a software license and service agreement with Incentive Games .

The first free-to-play game will be created using Counter Strike: Global Offensive wagering markets, with plans to expand to Dota 2, League of Legends, and Valorant.

"We have immediate access to Incentive's library of game mechanics we can apply to the esports vertical, and we will be jointly developing custom free-to-play games that are authentic to our rapidly evolving gamer audience," said Michael Barden, Director of Loyalty and Retention at Esports Technologies.

Price Action: EBET shares are trading lower by 2.94% at $5.62 on the last check Tuesday.

