Esports Technologies Partners With Free-To-Play Games Provider Incentive Games

- Esports Technologies Inc EBET subsidiary Esports Marketing Technologies Ltd has signed a software license and service agreement with Incentive Games.
- Under the agreement, Incentive will build customized free-to-play games for Esports Technologies brands.
- The first free-to-play game will be created using Counter Strike: Global Offensive wagering markets, with plans to expand to Dota 2, League of Legends, and Valorant.
- "We have immediate access to Incentive's library of game mechanics we can apply to the esports vertical, and we will be jointly developing custom free-to-play games that are authentic to our rapidly evolving gamer audience," said Michael Barden, Director of Loyalty and Retention at Esports Technologies.
- Price Action: EBET shares are trading lower by 2.94% at $5.62 on the last check Tuesday.
