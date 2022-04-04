Rush Street Interactive Launches BetRivers Online Casino In Ontario

by

Rush Street Interactive Inc RSI has launched its BetRivers online casino and sportsbook in Ontario, Canada.

has launched its BetRivers online casino and sportsbook in Ontario, Canada. Eligible players aged 19 and older across the province can sign-up and begin wagering at BetRivers.ca and on the BetRivers mobile applications.

BetRivers operates an online casino, including over 350 slot machines and table games.

Rush Street has appointed Ontario native Bruce Caughill, former Chief Legal Officer at the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), as Managing Director, Canada.

RSI, which is now active with real-money online gaming in U.S., Canada, and Colombia, anticipates launching online casino and sports betting in Mexico in Q2 of 2022.

Price Action: RSI shares are trading higher by 1.79% at $7.40 in premarket on Monday's last check.

