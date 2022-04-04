Rush Street Interactive Launches BetRivers Online Casino In Ontario

- Rush Street Interactive Inc RSI has launched its BetRivers online casino and sportsbook in Ontario, Canada.
- Eligible players aged 19 and older across the province can sign-up and begin wagering at BetRivers.ca and on the BetRivers mobile applications.
- BetRivers operates an online casino, including over 350 slot machines and table games.
- Rush Street has appointed Ontario native Bruce Caughill, former Chief Legal Officer at the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), as Managing Director, Canada.
- RSI, which is now active with real-money online gaming in U.S., Canada, and Colombia, anticipates launching online casino and sports betting in Mexico in Q2 of 2022.
- Price Action: RSI shares are trading higher by 1.79% at $7.40 in premarket on Monday's last check.
