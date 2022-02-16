Why This Gaming Company Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Gaming company Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Wednesday.

What Happened: Roblox is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 642 mentions as at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and graphics chip maker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) are in the second and third positions, having attracted 410 and 271 mentions, respectively.

See Also: 'It Went To $134 In 11 Days': Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Short-Term Roblox Call Options Ahead Of Earnings

Why It Matters: Roblox on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ expectations, while bookings beat estimates.

The company’s quarterly loss was $0.25 per share, while bookings grew 20% year-over-year to $770.1 million.

Analysts expected Roblox to report a loss of $0.14 on revenue of $763.29 million for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Ahead of the earnings results, BofA Securities reinstated its coverage of Roblox, with a Buy rating and $84 price target. Analyst Omar Dessouky called the company the “category leader” in the emerging “Metaverse” media category.

Price Action: Roblox shares closed 7.3% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $73.30, but fell almost 15.3% in the after-hours session to $62.10.

Read Next: What The Fed's Balance Sheet Reduction Will Mean For The S&P 500

Photo: Courtesy of Roblox