Most Visited Wikipedia Pages In 2024: Trump, Harris, Musk, Swift, Politics And Netflix Dominate List

The 2024 year is almost at its end, which means a retrospective looking back at the year's top searches, top trends and top listened to musical artists.

Crowdsourced encyclopedia Wikipedia has released the lists of its most popular pages for 2024, including some sorted by category. Here's a look at the top items in 2024.

What Happened: When it comes to searching for things online and wondering the who, what, where, when and why, some people turn to Wikipedia.

"When people want to learn about our world – the good, bad, weird, and wild alike – they turn to Wikipedia," site owner Wikimedia Foundation said.

The report said people around the world spent 2.4 billion hours, or around 275,000 years, reading English Wikipedia in 2024.

These were the most visited Wikipedia pages in 2024:

Deaths in 2024 Kamala Harris 2024 United States presidential election Lyle and Erik Menendez Donald Trump Indian Premier League JD Vance Deadpool & Wolverine Project 2025 2024 Indian general election Taylor Swift ChatGPT 2020 United States presidential election 2024 Summer Olympics UEFA Euro 2024 United States Elon Musk Kalki 2898 AD Joe Biden Cristiano Ronaldo Griselda Blanco Sean Combs Dune: Part Two Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Liam Payne

The most popular Wikipedia page in 2024 was deaths for the year, which covers the notable deaths of the year. The report said this list has been the most-read annually five times since lists were shared in 2015 and has never ranked lower than third place.

Read Also: Elon Musk Just Offered A Significant Donation To Wikipedia — With One Head-turning Catch: ‘I Will Give Them A Billion Dollars If …’

List Trends: The biggest trend that stands out from the list is the interest in politics with Kamala Harris, Donald Trump and J.D. Vance all ranking in the top 10. The 2024 election and 2020 election pages also made the top 25 list with readers likely looking for details on the candidates and key events that shaped these key election years.

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk was one of the only business figures to make the list, ranking 17th. Musk likely saw a spike in interest from people thanks to his growing influence in politics with a public endorsement of Trump and his campaigning in key swing states for the 2024 election.

The electric vehicle company ran by Musk also became a key topic in 2024 with a company event showing off the company's robotaxi ambitions and a growing battle over electric vehicle regulatory credits.

Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX can often influence top searches in a year on Google and shows its presence on the Wikipedia list with Lyle and Erik Menendez, also known as the Menendez Brothers, ranking fourth on the list.

Netflix put out a documentary film in October on the brothers that drew strong interest nationwide and around the world. Netflix also released a series on Griselda Blanco, a figure who ranked 21st on the list.

Movie "Deadpool & Wolverine" ranked eighth on the list. The movie from The Walt Disney Company DIS set records for R-rated films and is the second highest grossing movie domestically and worldwide at $636.7 million and $1.34 billion respectively.

Global superstar Taylor Swift ranked 11th on the list. In the business world, Swift has been instrumental in the success of several sectors and provided a boost to companies like Live Nation, AMC Entertainment and most recently Target. Swift was the top-streamed musician on Spotify in 2024.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock