Kamala Harris Eyes Appearance On Joe Rogan Experience To Appeal To Male Voters As Presidential Race With Trump Heats Up: Report

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is considering appearing on popular podcast Joe Rogan Experience as she looks to secure more male voters in the run-up to the presidential election.

What Happened: Harris’ campaign team has been in discussions with Rogan’s team, but the interview has not been confirmed yet, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” has a large following of young men, a demographic that Harris is keen to engage with.

Rogan, who hosts the most popular podcast in the United States, has a dedicated audience of millions. An interview with him would provide Harris with a platform to reach out to her supporters, particularly Black male voters, a group that she is actively targeting with her latest policy proposals.

Despite the potential interview with Rogan, Harris’ campaign is also planning an interview with Fox News, a network known for its conservative programming that often supports Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, according to the report.

Trump, who has had public disagreements with Rogan in the past, has also expressed his intention to appear on the podcast before the election. The race between Harris and Trump is currently very close, with the outcome expected to hinge on the results in seven swing states.

Earlier this year, Rogan secured a new deal with Spotify Technology SA, reportedly valued at up to $250 million.

Harris’ campaign did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: Harris’ potential appearance on Rogan’s podcast comes at a time when the issue of male voters has been a focus of the presidential campaign.

Rogan has been an influential voice in the political landscape, with his podcast reaching millions of young men. His concerns about the potential threat to the First Amendment if Harris were to become president were echoed by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, who reposted a tweet highlighting Rogan’s warning.

Rogan has been a prominent figure in political discussions, often expressing strong opinions on various candidates. Earlier this month, Rogan highlighted what he described as “unprecedented” efforts to prevent Trump’s re-election, mentioning alleged assassination attempts that were not widely covered by the media.

