Joe Rogan Warns About 'Ferocious Efforts' To Prevent Trump's Re-Election Are Unprecedented

An X user updated Joe Rogan on Tuesday, asserting that there is a significant effort to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president again.

What Happened: Rogan mentioned two alleged assassination attempts on Trump, which he claims were largely ignored by the media.

Rogan stated, “The guy almost gets killed twice; they don’t even talk about it. The second one, they just brushed it off.” He further described an incident where Trump was targeted at a golf course.

“One thing that you can see really clearly is that there is a ferocious effort to stop Donald Trump from becoming President again that I’ve never seen before.”

The comments were made during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, a popular podcast known for its wide-ranging discussions on politics and culture.

Why It Matters: Rogan’s remarks come at a time when political tensions are high, with the 2024 presidential election approaching. According to a recent poll, Vice President Kamala Harris leads Trump by five points among likely voters.

Rogan’s comments also follow his previous statements where he acknowledged that Trump’s presidency was not as extreme as some had feared. In a recent podcast episode, Rogan said, “Everyone's saying he's going to be a dictator. Well, he wasn't a dictator. He was the president. He actually was the president for four years and the economy really did well and he really did try to cut some of the bullsh*t down that's going on in this country.”

Photo courtesy: Joe Rogan Experience