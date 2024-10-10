Christopher Nolan Taps Matt Damon For Mystery 2026 IMAX Epic: Is Universal's Big Bet Likely To Payoff?

Following the success of “Oppenheimer,” renowned director Christopher Nolan has reportedly joined forces with actor Matt Damon for a new IMAX Corp IMAX film.

What Happened: Nolan, who bagged an Oscar for “Oppenheimer,” is returning to Universal Pictures, which is owned by the Comcast Corporation CMCSA for his upcoming project, reported Deadline, citing sources.

The film is set for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026, and shooting could start in early 2025.

This will be the third collaboration between Damon and Nolan, following “Interstellar” and “Oppenheimer.”

Nolan is known for his tendency to reteam with actors, and Damon joins Christian Bale and Cillian Murphy in the list of actors who have worked with Nolan on multiple occasions.

With the project now officially underway, it is expected to attract a host of A-list talent to join Damon in the ensemble cast, the report noted.

Why It Matters: Nolan’s decision to continue with Universal is not surprising, considering the success of “Oppenheimer.”

The film raked in $328.9 million domestically and $975.6 million worldwide, bagging seven Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director.

“Oppenheimer” significantly contributed to Comcast’s third-quarter financial year 2023 revenue growth. The company reportedly revenue growth reaching $30.12 billion, surpassing the expected $29.69 billion at the time.

Peacock, a streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast, reported an almost 80% year-over-year increase, reaching 28 million. The platform’s revenue surged by 64%, hitting $830 million during the same time.

Similarly, IMAX’s third-quarter earning in financial year 2023 was also driven by the success of Oppenheimer.

At the time, IMAX reported a 51% year-over-year increase in sales, reaching $103.90 million, surpassing the analyst consensus of $100.72 million.

The movie company also noted that the third quarter was its second-highest-grossing quarter ever at the IMAX global box office.

