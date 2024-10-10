Apple TV+ Coming To Amazon Prime Video This Month: What You Need To Know About the $9.99 Add-On

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL have announced a collaboration, as per which Apple TV+ will be available through Prime Video.

What Happened: Apple TV+ will join Prime Video's collection of over 100 add-on subscription options in the U.S., which include Warner Bros. Discovery's Max, Paramount Global's Paramount+, Sony's Crunchyroll, and Amazon-owned MGM+.

Starting later this month, Apple TV+ will be offered as a $9.99 per month add-on subscription through Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

Prime members who subscribe will gain access to a wide range of premium content, including popular series like “Severance,” “Slow Horses,” “The Morning Show,” “Hijack,” and “Loot,” along with upcoming titles such as “Palm Royale.”

Subscribers will also enjoy blockbuster films like “Wolfs” and “The Instigators,” as well as Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball events.

Mike Hopkins, SVP and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, described Prime Video as a “first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming.”

Eddy Cue, Apple's SVP of Services stated that the tech giant wants the Apple TV+ library to be “available to as many viewers as possible.”

Amazon will receive a percentage of subscription revenue for streaming services purchased via Prime Video, although the exact terms remain undisclosed, reported Variety.

Why It Matters: As of April, Prime Video had surpassed 200 million monthly viewers, according to CEO Andy Jassy. The addition of Apple TV+ is expected to further increase the platform’s appeal.

Apple TV+, despite being one of the smaller players in the streaming market, has been aggressively spending on key content and sports media rights to boost its platform and subscriber base.

Earlier this year, a study by Self Financial showed that AppleTV+ ranks first in terms of content quality. The rankings were determined by IMDb ratings, with a score of 8.0 or higher regarded as excellent for the study.

Although AppleTV+ led overall, Prime Video had the highest number of top-rated movies relative to the monthly spend per subscriber.

Meanwhile, Netflix Inc. NFLX ranked first for the most shows with a rating of 8 or above, boasting 837 titles, followed by Walt Disney Co.’s DIS Hulu/Disney+ with 637 titles in second place.

Previously, it was also reported that Amazon intends to increase the number of advertisements on its Prime Video platform starting next year.

