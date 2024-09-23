Bill Gates Laughs Off Wild 'Reptilian' Conspiracy Theory In New Netflix Series, Says 'I'd Feel Bad If I Was Doing That'

Bill Gates addresses various conspiracy theories in his new Netflix docuseries, “What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates,” while his daughter, Phoebe Gates, warns about online misinformation.

What Happened: The billionaire philanthropist and his daughter discuss the impact of misinformation in the series, which premiered on Sunday. Gates, 68, reflects on the bizarre theories that have emerged since he shifted his focus to philanthropy, reported the People.

In the episode, Gates reads outlandish conspiracy theories, including claims that he is part of a "reptilian" race and is trying to force people to eat bugs. He responds with humor, saying, "I'd feel bad if I was doing that," and shrugs off the reptilian theory.

Phoebe, 22, shares her own experiences with misinformation, revealing that friends have distanced themselves due to vaccine-related rumors about her father. She emphasizes the need for caution in online communication.

Gates Ventures CEO Larry Cohen notes that while Gates finds some theories laughable, he is perplexed by the broader issue of misinformation. Gates himself expresses concern about the potential consequences of unchecked misinformation, especially in the context of future pandemics.

Gates hopes the series will inspire meaningful conversations about critical issues like artificial intelligence and global warming. He believes that collaborative efforts can lead to significant progress.

Why It Matters: Gates’ new series, “What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates,” delves into future challenges, featuring interviews with politicians, celebrities, and business leaders. In a recent blog post, Gates highlighted discussions with Lady Gaga, Senator Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and his daughter.

Meanwhile, Gates’ ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, has been vocal about her views on work culture and philanthropy. She criticized the glorification of sleepless CEOs and has donated $1 billion to women’s rights and reproductive rights groups, also calling out other billionaires like Elon Musk for their lack of philanthropic efforts.

Additionally, Gates has urged wealthier nations to refocus on aid to Africa, emphasizing the need for debt relief, vaccinations, and combating malnutrition. He pointed out that funds are being diverted to crises like the war in Ukraine, leaving Africa with less financial aid.

On a personal note, Gates and Melinda recently celebrated their youngest daughter Phoebe’s 22nd birthday.

