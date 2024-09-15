Bill Gates' Youngest Daughter Phoebe Celebrates 22nd Birthday With The 'Best Team': Microsoft Co-Founder And Melinda Celebrate Her On Instagram

Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate the 22nd birthday of their youngest daughter Phoebe Gates.

What Happened: “This little girl has grown up to be a dedicated advocate, a brilliant founder, and a simply wonderful person whose presence makes everyone's day—and life—better. Happy birthday, Phoebe Gates. I'm more proud of you than you'll ever know,” Gates wrote. The post was adjoined by two photos, one showing Gates with Phoebe as a child and the other showing the father-daughter duo more recently.

Melinda Gates also took to Instagram to wish her child, sharing two photographs of herself with her daughter from when she was a baby and also as an adult.

“From then to now, I couldn't love you more, Phoebe 💞 Happy 22nd birthday!,” Melinda wrote.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates divorced in 2021.

Why It Matters: Phoebe celebrated her birthday with her team at Phia on Friday, People Magazine reported, citing her Instagram stories which are no longer available for viewing. Phia is a digital fashion platform founded by Phoebe with her friend Sophia Kianni.

“Thank you @phiaco,” she captioned one of the party photos. “Best team.”

Phoebe, a graduate of Stanford University, is a proponent of sustainability in fashion. She is the youngest of Bill Gates’ three children. The 22-year-old has 468,000 followers on Instagram.

Phoebe will be a guest on the docuseries “What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates,” scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Sept. 18.

