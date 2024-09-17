Bill Gates Highlights Need For Wealthier Nations To Refocus On Aid To Africa Amid 'Significant' Funds Going To Ukraine, Advocates Debt Relief

Tech billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates called for wealthier nations to boost their support for African countries, at the release of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's annual Goalkeeper's report.

What Happened: Gates highlighted that development funds are increasingly diverted to humanitarian crises like the war in Ukraine and global refugee support, leaving Africa with less financial aid. He emphasized the need for debt relief, vaccinations, and efforts to combat malnutrition, reported the Associated Press on Tuesday.

"There's less money going to Africa at a time when they need it," Gates said.

The remarks came during the release of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's annual Goalkeeper's report. This year’s report focuses on child malnutrition, projecting it will worsen due to climate change. The foundation advocates for fortified foods, quality prenatal vitamins, and safer dairy products.

Despite some progress, Gates remains optimistic about global health improvements. He pointed to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development showing a decline in aid to African countries, which hit a 20-year low in 2022.

Gates also recalled a 2005 debt relief initiative and suggested a similar movement could emerge to support the poorest nations. His foundation continues to push for ambitious goals, backed by substantial resources.

Melinda French Gates, who stepped down as co-chair in May, received $12.5 billion for charitable work. The foundation, with a $75.2 billion endowment, plans to grant $8.4 billion in 2024.

Why It Matters: Bill Gates has been vocal about various global issues, including climate change and pandemics. Recently, he warned of another potential pandemic within the next 25 years, accelerated by climate change and population growth. Gates emphasized the need for better preparedness amid rising threats.

Gates’ advocacy for increased aid to Africa aligns with his broader concerns about global health and climate change. His new Netflix docuseries, “What's Next? The Future With Bill Gates,” set to premiere on Sept. 18, will delve into topics such as climate change, deadly diseases, and income inequality.

Additionally, Gates has expressed his views on wealth and the challenges of being one of the richest people on the planet. Despite criticisms and conspiracy theories, he remains focused on his philanthropic work, stating, “I don’t care how I’m perceived. I’m the luckiest person alive in terms of the work I get to do.”

Photo courtesy: European Commission