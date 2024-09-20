Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda French Gates Slams Admiration For Sleepless CEOs As 'So Dumb'

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates‘ ex-wife Melinda French Gates has openly criticized CEOs who boast about not needing sleep, calling the trend “so dumb.”

What Happened: French Gates dismissed the glorification of sleepless nights among executives, in an interview with Vanity Fair. She argued that this behavior is rooted in a misguided machismo and puritan work ethic that values overworking.

French Gates, who left the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation this past spring, has since donated $1 billion to women’s rights and reproductive rights groups. She also criticized other billionaires, including Elon Musk, for their lack of philanthropic efforts.

She emphasized the importance of sleep, noting that many men who claim to sleep only three or four hours are not pleasant to be around. French Gates herself aims for seven to eight hours of sleep each night.

Why It Matters: French Gates’ comments come amid her broader push for social change and philanthropy. Recently, she revealed substantial donations to political campaigns, including those of Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz (D-Minn.), emphasizing her commitment to women’s rights and reproductive health.

Since her divorce from Bill Gates, French Gates has embraced her independence and newfound professional autonomy. She feels validated in her contributions and has expressed a sense of empowerment in her philanthropic endeavors.

Her criticism of sleepless CEOs also aligns with her broader critique of billionaire philanthropy. French Gates has previously criticized Bill Ackman and Musk for their approaches to philanthropy, arguing that more traditional philanthropic efforts are necessary to address societal issues.

