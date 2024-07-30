Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Trailer Reveal – Gameplay, Characters, More

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc‘s WBD Warner Bros. Games lifted the veil on the eagerly anticipated Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions with the release of its “Welcome Students” pre-order trailer.

Developed by Unbroken Studios, the game promises to immerse fans in the high-flying sport of Quidditch, a staple of the beloved Harry Potter series.

See Also: Magical Escapes: 5 Harry Potter Theme Parks That’ll Transport You To Hogwarts And Beyond!

Gameplay And Modes

The trailer offers a glimpse into the game’s dual modes: the single-player Career Mode and the Online Competitive Mode. Players will have the chance to soar through iconic arenas as one of four Quidditch positions: Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker.

Fans will recognize familiar faces, including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Draco Malfoy, as well as notable locations such as the Quidditch World Cup Stadium and various settings from the wizarding world.

Release Strategy

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is set to launch digitally across multiple platforms on Sept. 3, 2024. It will be available on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Meanwhile, the Physical Deluxe Edition will be released on Nov. 8, 2024, for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch version is expected to arrive this holiday season.

Sony Group Corp. SONY secured an exclusive launch benefit for PlayStation users, with Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions available as a PlayStation Plus game from Sept. 3 to Sept. 30.

During this period, subscribers will also receive a Firebolt Supreme Broom Skin as a redeemable pack. PlayStation Plus members who download the game during this window will retain access as long as they maintain their subscription.

Pricing and Editions

The Digital Standard Edition of the game will be priced at $29.99, while the Digital and Physical Deluxe Editions will be available for $39.99. The Deluxe Edition includes the base game, House Packs for Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Gryffindor, along with 2,000 in-game gold.

In a noteworthy move, Warner Bros. Games confirmed that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will not feature microtransactions. According to the company, “Gold is only earned through gameplay progression.”

Read Next:

Image courtesy: WBD via Steam.