Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Starrer 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Breaks Box Office Records, Rakes In Over $438M For Disney's Marvel At Global Opening

The Marvel Entertainment and Walt Disney DIS collaboration, “Deadpool & Wolverine,” has set new records at the box office, grossing over $438.3 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

What Happened: The film’s international earnings were $233.3 million, while domestic earnings hit $205 million, making it the largest R-rated opening ever, both domestically and globally, reported Deadline on Sunday.

The success of “Deadpool & Wolverine” has propelled the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) total worldwide earnings beyond the $30 billion mark. The film, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, topped the charts in all markets where it was released.

In several markets, including Germany, the U.K., Australia, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, “Deadpool & Wolverine” had the biggest opening weekend of 2024.

The film grossed $94.5 million across Europe, marking the best start ever for a U.S. R-rated movie in the region, the report noted.

In the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China), the film earned $60.1 million. In China, the film’s opening was estimated at $24 million. Latin America saw earnings of $54.7 million, making it the second-highest opening weekend in 2024 across the region.

The film also performed well in Imax Corp IMAX, with a global haul of $36.5 million, marking the eighth biggest for the format ever and the best for July as well as for an R-rated title.

Imax CEO Rich Gelfond commented on the film’s success, stating, “Deadpool & Wolverine delivered one of the biggest Imax opening weekends of all time.”

Why It Matters: The film’s record-breaking performance had a positive impact on the stocks of Walt Disney, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC, and Imax, as they all experienced a surge following the box office reports.

The film’s success was anticipated, as its trailer, released during Super Bowl LVIII, had already broken records, hinting at the film’s potential to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie.

Price Actions: On Friday, DIS shares rose by 0.81% to $89.93. AMC increased by 0.78% to $5.18, and IMAX climbed by 3.56% to $20.09. While DIS shares dropped slightly and Imax saw no change, AMC shares increased further during the after-hours session reaching $5.19, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

