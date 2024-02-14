'Deadpool 3' Trailer Breaks Records Thanks To Super Bowl: Could The Movie Become Highest-Grossing R Movie, Help Disney Win Back Box Office?

Loading... Loading...

Several movie trailers with 2024 theatrical releases were among the highlights from companies that spent at least $7 million per commercial during Super Bowl LVIII.

One of the movie trailers was for a sequel to a beloved superhero franchise that is already breaking records.

What Happened: A 30-second teaser trailer for the highly anticipated "Deadpool 3" movie played during Super Bowl LVIII, directing fans to watch the full-length trailer.

Starring Ryan Reynolds as “Deadpool” and Hugh Jackman as “Wolverine,” the third movie in the series is also being referenced as "Deadpool & Wolverine" now.

The movie from Walt Disney Co DIS will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Disney reported the "Deadpool 3" trailer has become the most viewed movie trailer within the first 24 hours ever. With 365 million total views, the trailer viewership passes previous record holder "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which had 355.5 million online views in its first 24 hours of availability in 2021, Variety reported.

Helping the trailer's viewership was the teaser airing during Super Bowl LVIII, which set modern-day records for television viewership with an average of 123.7 million viewers Sunday.

On YouTube, the trailer has over 19 million views since its release.

Related Link: Will Taylor Swift Appear In ‘Deadpool 3’ With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman?

Loading... Loading...

What's Next: The third Deadpool movie will be the first R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Disney thanks to the media giant's acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

The previous two Deadpool movies are among the highest-grossing R-rated movies and the third movie has the potential to set a record.

"Deadpool" grossed $363.1 million domestically and $782.8 million worldwide, while the sequel grossed $324.6 million domestically and $785.9 million worldwide.

The movies trail "Joker" as the highest-grossing R-rated movie worldwide, which brought in $1.06 billion. Hit 2023 movie "Oppenheimer" grossed $959.2 million worldwide, ranking second all-time for R-rated movies.

"Deadpool" ranks second for domestic box office among R-rated movies, trailing only "The Passion of the Christ," which grossed $370.8 million.

Given the success of the first two movies, the anticipation for the third movie and the record-breaking trailer, "Deadpool 3" has a shot at breaking some records.

This could be good news for Disney, which struggled at the box office in 2023. While the company had strong market share and several top 10 hits, 2023 marked the first time since 2014 that Disney did not have a movie grossing $1 billion or more worldwide, excluding the COVID-19 pandemic that impacted 2020 and 2021 years.



DIS Price Action: Disney shares were up 1% to $111.56 at market close Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $78.73 to $112.77.

Read Next: Disney Delays More Films: Could Shareholders Suffer More Declines During Hollywood Strike?

Photos: Reynolds, Jackman, Shutterstock; poster courtesy Marvel/Disney