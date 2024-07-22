'The Simpsons' Does It Again? Could This Animated Show, 'Veep,' 'Barbie' Foreshadow Kamala Harris Winning 2024 Election

Loading... Loading...

Vice President Kamala Harris is the current frontrunner to be the Democratic Party's nominee in the 2024 presidential election after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.

Harris could set several firsts if she wins the presidency including the first woman president, an item that may have been predicted by "The Simpsons."

What Happened: Animated series "The Simpsons," which airs on Fox Corp FOXFOXA network FOX has had years of coincidentally predicting world events.

Among the wild predictions are the merger of Walt Disney Co DIS and Fox, the bailout of Greece, the invention of FaceTime, the introduction of autocorrect, FIFA corruption, the U.S. Men's curling team winning a gold medal, and Donald Trump becoming president of the U.S.

Recent predictions that may have come true include predicting Elon Musk would acquire Twitter, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the tragedy of the submersible vessel traveling to the Titanic wreckage.

A new Simpsons prophecy is going viral with news of Biden dropping out of the race, helping to elevate the status of the long-running animated series now owned by Disney.

The March 19, 2000, episode titled "Bart to the Future" features a flash forward for the Simpson family. In the episode, Lisa Simpson is the first woman president of the U.S. and she enters the White House taking over for President Trump.

"As you know, we've inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump," Simpson says in the episode.

The episode is set in the future, estimated to be in 2030 according to Simpsons Wiki, and while Harris wouldn't follow directly after Trump, her presidency would come after he was in the White House and a recent memory.

Simpsons screenwriter Al Jean said Sunday he was proud of the potential "prediction" made by "The Simpsons."

Known for predicting future events, the prediction of Trump as president may be one of the show's wildest.

"We predicted that he would be president back in 2000 — but (Trump) was, of course, the most absurd placeholder joke name that we could think of at the time, and that's still true. It's beyond satire," Simpsons creator Matt Groening told the Guardian in a 2016 interview.

"The Simpsons" episode has gone viral in past years when Hillary Clinton ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden also saw Harris wear a similar outfit to Simpson's in the episode, also causing the episode to go viral.

Why It's Important: While the potential prediction made by "The Simpsons" stands out, there could be several other entertainment connections to Biden dropping out of the race and Harris becoming the potential president.

A previous episode of "Veep," which starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Vice President Selina Meyer highlighted a similar storyline.

"I'm not leaving. POTUS is leaving. He's not going to run for a second term. I'm gonna run. I'm gonna run for president!" Meyer says in an episode.

On the show, Meyer becomes the first woman president in American history.

Biden is the first president since 1968 not to run for re-election in a presidential election.

"Veep" creator Armando Iannucci commented on X posts drawing parallels to the show and Biden stepping down.

"Still working on the ending," Iannucci said to one user saying the show predicts "our political reality,” as reported by The Independent.

Hit movie "Barbie," which was the top-grossing film of 2023, also went viral on Sunday thanks to a potential connection and the timing of Biden's announcement.

In "Barbie," President Barbie is played by Issa Rae, a black woman. The movie from Warner Bros. Discovery WBD was released in theaters on July 21, 2023, exactly one year before Biden stepped down and Harris became the potential presidential candidate.

Harris could become the first woman, first Black American woman and first South Asian American if she goes on to win the 2024 election.

While these shows and movies are fictional, the potential predictions can't help but get people excited about possibly becoming true.

Photos: “The Simpsons,” via IMDb, Harris via Shutterstock