Amazon's 'Fallout' TV Series Blasts To 65M Viewers In 16 Days

Amazon.com Inc‘s AMZN “Fallout” TV series has been a massive hit, drawing in 65 million viewers within just 16 days of its release, ranking as the second most-watched show since “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” in 2022.

Notably, it’s Amazon’s top-performing series among adults aged 18-34, with a majority of its viewership coming from outside the U.S. The show was renewed for a second season shortly after its debut.

The executive producers, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, expressed their appreciation for the show’s success, thanking the cast and partners at Amazon and Bethesda.

“Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon, and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show,” Joy and Nolan said to Variety. “We can't wait to blow up the world all over again."

The series’ popularity has also sparked renewed interest in the Fallout video game franchise, with Fallout 76 attracting a whopping 1 million players in a single day. However, the release of Fallout 4’s next-gen upgrade was marred by technical issues, prompting Bethesda to promise fixes.

Photo: Popel Arseniy on Shutterstock.