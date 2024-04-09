Robert Downey Jr. Returning As Iron Man? Actor Says He Will 'Happily' Bring Back Tony Stark

Loading... Loading...

Oscar-winning actor Robert Downey Jr. has indicated his readiness to reprise his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) despite the character’s demise in Avengers: Endgame.

What Happened: Downey Jr. revealed in a recent interview with Esquire that he would “happily” return to the MCU. “It's too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me,” he stated.

However, Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame complicates the actor’s potential return. Marvel’s Kevin Feige has previously shown reluctance to reverse Iron Man’s sacrifice. “We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again,” Feige told Vanity Fair in December 2023.

Despite Feige’s statement, there are rumors that Marvel is contemplating bringing back all original Avengers stars to improve its recent box office performance. This could potentially lead to the resurrection of Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff, who also perished in Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers 5, previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.

Why It Matters: Given his character’s pivotal role in the franchise, Downey Jr.’s willingness to return to the MCU is significant. His comments, as reported in the Esquire interview, hint at a possible shift in the MCU’s narrative direction.

However, the decision to bring back Tony Stark/Iron Man will ultimately depend on Marvel’s strategy to boost box office numbers and maintain fan engagement. The potential return of original Avengers stars could be a game-changer for the franchise’s future.

