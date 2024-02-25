Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Russian YouTuber Roman Albertovich Abalin, with over 12 million subscribers, has taken a dig at Tucker Carlson for his recent video at a Russian grocery store.

What Happened: Carlson, who has been under fire for his recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, posted a video on social media last week where he was seen grocery shopping in Russia. The video went viral and sparked outrage among many.

Roman, who runs the YouTube channel NFKRZ, posted an 18-minute episode titled “Russian CRINGES at Tucker Carlson Grocery Shopping in Russia.” In the episode, Roman ridiculed Carlson for his lack of understanding of currency and the use of locks on shopping carts, a common practice in Europe that is also becoming increasingly popular in the U.S.

See Also: Trump Would Lose General Election, Says GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley: ‘We Will Have A Female President’

In the video, Carlson compared the cost of his groceries to what he would have paid in the US, claiming that it would have easily cost him $400.

Roman, however, did not seem convinced and started mocking him. “He made the conclusion that grocery shopping in Russia is just so much cheaper because he has no idea about anything and he doesn’t know how currencies work.”

He further ridiculed Carlson for his surprise at the use of locks on shopping carts. Roman bluntly stated, “You are insane.”

Why It Matters: Carlson’s recent actions have drawn widespread criticism. His interview with Putin, where he appeared to be sympathetic towards the Russian leader, was met with backlash. Critics criticized Carlson for playing into Putin's hands, with former FBI agent Frank Figliuzzi suggesting that the Russian president chose Carlson for the interview because he knew Carlson would not challenge him.

Meanwhile, Putin also expressed his dissatisfaction with the interview, stating that he had expected a more confrontational approach from Carlson. This dissatisfaction was echoed by Russian dissident Garry Kasparov, who challenged Carlson to a debate over his handling of the interview.

Read Next: Donald Trump’s Niece Predicts NY AG’s Threat To Seize His Assets Will Seriously Rattle Him

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.