iTunes' Days On Windows Are Numbered: Apple To Launch Dedicated TV, Music And Devices App

Apple Inc. AAPL is gearing up to launch its Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Devices apps on Windows, after testing it in "preview" for several weeks. This marks a major shift for PC users who have been reliant on iTunes.

What Happened: Apple has removed the preview tag from these apps after teaming up with Microsoft Corporation MSFT for their launch, reported The Verge. The apps were initially launched in preview last year.

These new apps, along with an overhauled iCloud for Windows app, aim to reduce the dependence of Windows users on iTunes. iTunes will now only be necessary for accessing podcasts and audiobooks on Windows.

The Apple Music app allows users to access their iTunes library and make song and album purchases. Apple TV enables Windows users to watch movies and TV shows from their iTunes library, as well as subscription streaming content.

The Apple Devices app lets PC owners backup or restore iPhones and iPads, and sync content to these devices.

Microsoft has been working with Apple on these apps and has welcomed their launch. The tech company had previously integrated iCloud Photos into Windows, allowing users to link an iCloud Photos library directly into the built-in Photos app on Windows 11.

The new Apple apps are currently available on PCs running Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Why It Matters: This move signifies a departure from a long-standing tradition. Apple launched iTunes approximately 23 years ago, revolutionizing the way people consume music.

Initially a music player for Mac users, iTunes had a profound impact on the music industry over the next decade. The launch of these new apps indicates a shift in Apple’s strategy, moving away from the iTunes platform that has been a staple for many users for over two decades.

Photo courtesy: Apple