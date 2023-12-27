James Bond Star Pierce Brosnan Faces Charges For Trespassing In Restricted Yellowstone Areas

Loading... Loading...

Actor Pierce Brosnan, renowned for his role as James Bond, is facing criminal charges for trespassing into restricted areas of Yellowstone National Park.

According to court documents, the alleged offense took place on Nov. 1, when Brosnan reportedly entered “mammoth terraces” and “thermal areas” that were off-limits. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday in Wyoming levied the charges against Brosnan, which are classified as a “petty offense,” Business Insider reported.

Brosnan, who is known for his roles in “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” and “Mamma Mia!”, hasn’t entered a plea yet. The court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23. The actor was filming a thriller, “Unholy Trinity,” in Paradise Valley, near Yellowstone National Park, in October.

The Livingston Enterprise reported that Brosnan’s LA-based address, written on the court docket, appears to be his home address.

Brosnan has also recently hosted a History Channel series titled “History’s Greatest Heists,” which narrates stories of notorious break-ins. However, it’s doubtful that Brosnan’s alleged Yellowstone intrusion will appear in a future episode.

Image Via Shutterstock

