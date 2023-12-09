Breaking Down The Game Awards 2023: Key Reveals And Highlights

Loading... Loading...

The Game Awards 2023 was a showcase of the gaming industry's latest developments and upcoming releases.

The event featured numerous announcements across various genres and platforms, including highly anticipated titles like "Monster Hunter: Wilds" and "OD" - a Hideo Kojima game, along with surprises such as "God of War: Ragnarok - Valhalla DLC" and House House's "Big Walk."

Here's a comprehensive list of the announcements, according to IGN:

"Monster Hunter: Wilds" - Capcom announced this new installment in the Monster Hunter series set to launch in 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. "OD" - Hideo Kojima unveiled his project for Xbox, which features a collaboration with Jordan Peele and actors Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer and Udo Kier. "God of War: Ragnarok - Valhalla DLC" - PlayStation announced a free DLC expansion for "God of War: Ragnarok" titled "Valhalla," which blendes roguelite elements with God of War combat. "Blade" - Arkane Studios revealed a mature, single-player, third-person game set in Paris based on the Marvel character Blade. SEGA Announces Five New Games - SEGA unveiled "Jet Set Radio," "Shinobi," "Golden Axe," "Streets of Rage" and a new "Crazy Taxi," with no specific release details. Embark’s "The Finals" - Embark Studios released their competitive shooter "The Finals" during the show, available on PC. "No Man’s Sky" Developer's "Light No Fire"- Hello Games showcased "Light No Fire," an ambitious open-world online multiplayer game. "Final Fantasy 16 DLC" - Square Enix announced two waves of DLC for "Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen" (available now) and "The Rising Tide" (coming spring 2024). "Rise of the Ronin" Release Date - Team Ninja's open-world samurai game, "Rise of the Ronin," is set to release on March 22, 2024, for PlayStation 5. "Skull and Bones" Release Date - Ubisoft's "Skull and Bones" has a new release date set for Feb. 16, 2024. "Lost Records: Bloom and Rage" - Dontnod Entertainment revealed its next game, which will focus on friends reuniting after two decades. "Dragon Ball Sparking Zero" - A new trailer for "Dragon Ball Sparking Zero," previously teased as a Budokai Tenkaichi game, was revealed. Fortnite's "Rocket Racing" - Epic Games presented a new trailer for Fortnite's "Rocket Racing," which will release soon. Moon Studios' "No Rest for the Wicked" - The developers of Ori showcased their Diablo-like ARPG game, "No Rest for the Wicked," which will come in Q1 of 2024. Ex-BioWare Developers' "Exodus" - Archetype Entertainment revealed its sci-fi RPG titled "Exodus," where players explore the universe as the Traveler. House House's "Big Walk" - House House, the creator of "Untitled Goose Game," teased its upcoming game with a peculiar atmosphere, which is set for release in 2025. Ikumi Nakamura's "Kemuri" - Nakamura unveiled "Kemuri," a colorful action game from her new studio, Unseen. "Dead by Daylight" Spin-fff - Behavior Interactive revealed "The Casting of Frank Stone," a story-based game set in the "Dead by Daylight" universe. "Jurassic Park: Survival" - Saber Interactive presented a new Jurassic Park first-person game titled "Jurassic Park: Survival." Square Enix's "Visions of Mana" - Square Enix announced "Visions of Mana," a new game in the Mana series set for release next year. "Senua's Saga: Hellblade II" - Ninja Theory showcased a lengthy trailer for "Hellblade II," which is slated for release sometime in 2024. "Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons" Remake - Josef Fares' "Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons" is getting a remake for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on Feb. 28, 2024. "Den of Wolves" By Former Payday Developer - 10 Chambers revealed "Den of Wolves," a cooperative heist game inspired by Payday. "Black Myth: WuKong" Release Date - "Black Myth Wukong" has a release date set for Aug. 20, 2024. "Tales of Kenzera: Zau" - EA Originals presented "Tales of Kenzera: Zau," a stylish 2D sidescroller releasing on April 23, 2024. "Palia" Coming to Nintendo Switch - The cozy MMO "Palia" will debut on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 14, 2023. "The Outlast Trials" Console Announcement - The survival horror multiplayer game "The Outlast Trials" is coming to consoles on March 5, 2024. "Rise of the Golden Idol" - A sequel to "The Case of the Golden Idol," "Rise of the Golden Idol" was announced for multiple platforms. "As Dusk Falls" on PlayStation - "As Dusk Falls," a choice-based game, is releasing on PS4 and PS5 on March 7, 2024. "Last Sentinel" by Lightspeed Studios - Lightspeed Studios announced "Last Sentinel," a narrative-focused open-world game set in futuristic Tokyo. "Zenless Zone Zero" - HoYoverse revealed "Zenless Zone Zero," scheduled for a 2024 release on PC and Mac. "Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2" - "Space Marine 2" has a release date of Sept. 9, 2024, with a new trailer showcased. "Mecha Break" - Seasun Games exhibited a flashy combat trailer for its multiplayer mech sci-fi game "Mecha Break." "The First Descendant" - A summer 2024 release window was revealed for "The First Descendant," which showcases third-person looter shooter combat. "Exoborne" - Sharkmob announced "Exoborne," a post-apocalyptic extraction shooter featuring extreme weather. "Guilty Gear Strive" Adds Elphelt Valentine - A new character addition was revealed for "Guilty Gear Strive." "Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden" - A new trailer was shown for "Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden." "The First Berserker: Khazan" - A flashy action game, "The First Berserker: Khazan" got its reveal trailer. "Usual June" - The supernatural action-adventure game "Usual June" was announced for 2025. "Pony Island 2: Panda Circus" - Daniel Mullins showcased "Pony Island 2: Panda Circus," the sequel to his game "Pony Island." "Harmonium: The Musical" - An upcoming musical narrative adventure following Melody Macato, a Deaf musician, was announced for Xbox Game Pass. "Windblown" by Dead Cells Studio - Motion Twin revealed "Windblown," a co-op focused game with fast-paced action and anime-esque cutscenes. "Thrasher" - Indie dev Drool announced "Thrasher," a game with flashy colors, music and action for PC in the coming year. "World of Goo 2" - "World of Goo 2," a sequel to the physics-based puzzle game, was revealed. "Arknights: Endfield" on PlayStation 5 - The action RPG tower defense game "Arknights: Endfield" is getting a PlayStation 5 release. "The Matchless Kung Fu" - A reveal trailer for "The Matchless Kung Fu" was presented. "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" - A new lengthy trailer was released for "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League." "Ready or Not: Version 1.0" - Void Interactive's first-person shooter is leaving early access on Dec. 13. "Honkai: Star Rail" - The game received a new trailer at The Game Awards 2023. Final Update For "GTFO" - The final update for "GTFO" got highlighted at TGAs 2023, six years after its reveal. "Asgard's Wrath 2" for Meta Quest - VR game "Asgard's Wrath 2" is arriving on Meta Quest on Dec. 15. "Stormgate" Gameplay Trailer - Simu Liu announced "Stormgate," which showcases new gameplay footage for the Starcraft-like game. 