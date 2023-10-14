Resourceful TikTokers are sharing innovative ways to get hefty discounts on popular Starbucks items through clever manipulation of the chain’s mobile app.

TikTokers have discovered methods to get up to 50% off on premium drinks like pumpkin spiced lattes, Business Insider reported,

One user, @sophiacelentano48, demonstrated how they managed to get a large iced latte for under $4, instead of the usual $6.70, by customizing an iced triple espresso order on the Starbucks app.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Her Uncle, Not Jim Jordan, Was ‘BIG Loser’ After Scalise Nominated As House Speaker

Another user, @jadeleasy, showed followers how to get an iced pumpkin spice latte, typically priced around $8, for no more than $4.

Starbucks, in response, indicated that such “customizations,” as they call these hacks, are part of the brand experience. The company confirmed that adding “up to four ounces of dairy or non-dairy milk” is free for any hot or iced brewed coffee or tea, or cold brew, or Americano beverages.

While these hacks might be a boon for Starbucks lovers, it is not the first time a restaurant chain’s digital app has been manipulated by customers seeking cheaper options. Last year, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. had to remove tacos from its digital ordering channels after customers found a way to create a $9 burrito for a fraction of the price.

Read Next: Former Ohio University Wrestlers Accuse Trump Ally Jim Jordan Of Betrayal