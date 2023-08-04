The “Barbie” movie from Warner Bros. Discovery WBD and Mattel MAT is on track to hit $1 billion at the global box office, CNBC reports.

With a current tally of $916.1 million, the film is expected to reach the billion-dollar benchmark before Monday. This achievement will make Greta Gerwig, the film’s director, the first solo female director to reach this feat.

“Barbie” will also be the first billion-dollar film for Warner Bros. Discovery, which was formed in 2022. The film’s success comes at a time when studios have struggled to connect with audiences, with many adult-aimed blockbusters underperforming.

Despite ongoing writers and actors strikes that have impacted Hollywood, “Barbie” has not seen a dip in ticket sales. Analysts expect the film to continue attracting audiences throughout the summer season.

