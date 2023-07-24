Superplastic Enters Music Industry With 3D Animated Hip-Hop Duo Ghost Kidz, Powered By Virgin Records

Superplastic, the Vermont-based character design studio that creates animated celebs, vinyl toys & digital collectibles, made a significant announcement at Rolling Loud Miami 2023, marking its entry into the music industry in partnership with Universal Music Group's UNVGY Virgin Records and United Music Group.

On July 23, the event featured an explosive live performance by the 3D animated hip-hop duo Ghost Kidz, comprised of Lil' ILL and Filth-E, captivating over a million fans both in-person and via live stream.

The duo surprised Rolling Loud Miami 2023 by breaking into the hip-hop festival's sound booth minutes before Lil Uzi Vert's set. They took control of the stage, delivering an impromptu freestyle rap and premiering their debut music video "Goin' Off" featuring Vince Staples.

"We've been developing the Ghost Kidz for a long time. There is so much thought and expertise poured into the group from creatives and partners, we love that when choosing a label partner, we needed real people that believe in the music and the story. We spoke with many labels, and Virgin felt like the perfect fit because they were excited and had ideas from the jump," Galen McKamy, Chief Creative Officer of Superplastic told Benzinga.

It's worth noting that the artists behind the personas of Lil' ILL and Filth-E are prominent hip-hop figures who have chosen to remain anonymous for the time being. The creation of Ghost Kidz involved a collaboration with a committee of hip-hop legends, ensuring a promising future for the project with their collective expertise.

When asked about the creative process behind the animated duo, McKamy said, "We are a creative incubator for artists and collaborators. We work with the world's most talented creators to make things no one ever tasted. We've worked with everyone from Gucci and Mercedes, to Post Malone, The Weeknd, Vince Staples..."

"We make stories with people we respect and love. We've been creating the Ghost Kidz's music, narrative, and identity with the industry's most raw and talented people," McKamy added. "All creative sessions were hashed out in person in LA, Miami, and NYC, and I can't wait to show the world what's next."

Earlier this year, Superplastic announced a multifaceted collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, encompassing investment opportunities, a streaming show in development featuring virtual stars Janky & Guggimon, and a first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

"Superplastic is a collaborative, artist-first company. Releasing music has been part of our plan for as long as we’ve been partnering with musicians to create art," the chief creative officer said.

Image courtesy of Superplastic.