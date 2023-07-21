Digital Innovations In Music: Producer David Daxsen On The Democratizing Power Of Streaming And Home Studios

In the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry, digital innovations have paved the way for significant changes in how artists and producers navigate the musical realm. As streaming platforms replaced physical sales and the internet enabled international collaborations, the industry witnessed a seismic shift that democratized opportunities for aspiring talents worldwide.

In this exclusive Benzinga interview with music producer David Xavier Sanchez, better known as David Daxsen, and owner of Daxsen Music Group — an influential consortium encompassing 52 record labels, we explore the most impactful trends that have revolutionized music production and discuss how these changes have impacted revenue generation for producers.

The Streaming Revolution: From Physical To Digital

Two decades ago, the music industry was dominated by major record labels and physical sales, making it challenging for independent producers to break into the scene. However, the advent of digital platforms like Apple Inc's AAPL iTunes, Beatport, and later, streaming services such as Spotify Technology SA's SPOT Spotify, Apple Music, and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL YouTube, changed the game. Daxsen credits these platforms for transforming the industry and enabling independent artists to thrive.

"Streaming revolutionized the music industry," the producer who collaborated with artists like Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, and Hardwell stated. "It provided accessibility and opportunities that we could only dream of before. I started with zero capital, but thanks to digital platforms, I could enter the music industry as a record label and producer. It opened doors that wouldn't have been possible in the traditional physical sales era."

Do It Yourself: The Rise Of Home Studios

Another crucial trend that reshaped the industry was the rise of home studios. In the past, professional studios were a necessity for quality recordings, but technological advancements changed that. With the emergence of affordable recording equipment and software, producers embraced the "do it yourself" approach, giving birth to a new generation of home-based producers.

"I remember when I first started making electronic music, most serious producers worked in professional studios," the producer said.

"Home producers were not taken seriously, but that changed rapidly. Today, everyone has their home studio, and they can create top-notch productions from the comfort of their homes. This democratization of production has been a game-changer," he added.

Global Collaboration And Internet Connectivity

The internet's impact on music production cannot be overstated, particularly concerning international collaboration. Daxsen shared how the internet allowed him to collaborate with artists and producers from around the globe.

"About 80% of my projects were online collaborations," he said. "I worked with musicians from Germany, France, the United States, and more. The internet made it possible for me to connect with talents I could never have met physically, and that expanded my creative horizons."

New Avenues For Revenue Generation

The digital revolution didn't only change the way music was produced and distributed, but also opened up new avenues for revenue generation for producers. Online collaborations and virtual connections with artists from different parts of the world created income opportunities that were previously unavailable.

The producer highlighted his early experiences as a "ghost producer" for renowned artists, emphasizing how the internet empowered him to monetize his talent from a young age. "I started as a 15-year-old with just a laptop and a MIDI keyboard," he recounted. "By selling my productions and collaborating with other artists, I was able to generate income that made a significant difference in my life."

Future Trends: Virtual Reality And Social Media

As technology continues to advance, the music industry is continuously evolving. The producer touched on emerging trends like virtual reality and augmented reality experiences, which are gaining popularity in live performances, providing fans with immersive concert experiences.

Moreover, social media has become a powerful promotional tool, allowing artists and producers to reach a vast audience in unique and engaging ways. Platforms like TikTok have revolutionized music promotion, making it more interactive and effective than traditional advertising methods.

"This has been one of the most recent trends that gained momentum during the pandemic," he said.

Navigating Market Saturation: The Significance Of Personal Branding

The 27-year-old producer didn't shy away from acknowledging the challenges that accompany the ease of accessibility in the digital age.

"While the internet has opened up opportunities for producers to generate income and gain exposure, it's essential to be aware of market saturation," he cautioned. "With the ease of entry, more and more producers are showcasing their work online, leading to a highly competitive market."

In such a saturated landscape, the question arises: How can producers stand out from the crowd? Daxsen stressed the importance of cultivating a strong personal brand as the key to differentiation and success.

"Building a solid personal brand is vital," he emphasized. "It's not just about being a producer or an artist; it's about being a figure that people can connect with on a personal level."

"Investing in yourself as a public figure is as crucial as investing in your musical talents. It's about creating a unique identity that resonates with your audience and sets you apart from the rest," Daxsen explained.

