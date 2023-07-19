Why Elon Musk Agrees Instagram Vs. Twitter Is Like Barbie Vs. Oppenheimer

Elon Musk agreed with an unexpected analogy between the rivalry of Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram and Twitter and the contrasting worlds of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” movies.

What Happened: On Wednesday, a Twitter user sparked an interesting discussion by comparing Instagram to “Barbie” and Twitter to “Oppenheimer.”

The user likely saw Instagram as colorful and light-hearted, much like the whimsical world of “Barbie” portrayed by Margot Robbie, and Twitter was seen as more intense, akin to the biopic “Oppenheimer,” which delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned physicist involved in creating the first nuclear weapons.

Musk, known for his unorthodox takes on social media, weighed in with a brief response, using a direct hit emoji, indicating that he firmly supported the analogy.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has also joined the “Barbenheimer” conversation, suggesting that she acknowledges the inherent humor in the coincidence that the pink-hued “Barbie” movie and the weighty “Oppenheimer” biopic were set to release on the same day.

Yaccarino also revealed her viewing plan — opting to watch “Oppenheimer” first. This could be a strategy to need a lighter counterpart like “Barbie” to balance the emotional intensity of the “Oppenheimer” experience.

Why It’s Important: Despite the inherent competition between “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” the analogy supported by Musk highlighted the divergent target audiences of Instagram and Twitter.

While both platforms compete for user attention, they cater to different mindsets and preferences. While Instagram primarily attracts users seeking a visually appealing, light-hearted experience, Twitter serves as a platform for engaging in more substantive discussions.

Earlier his month, Meta announced a Twitter alternative called, Threads. While the new social media app quickly got 100 million sign-ups, it currently needs to improve user engagement.

