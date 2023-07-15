Disney Vs. DeSantis: Mouse House Moves To Dismiss District Lawsuit As Feud Escalates

The Walt Disney Company DIS on Friday sought to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, escalating the ongoing feud between the entertainment giant and the state’s administration, Reuters reports.

What Happened: Disney has requested a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by DeSantis that aims to end the company’s self-governing control over its theme park in the state.

See Also: Ron DeSantis Effect: Disney Pulls Back On Marvel, Star Wars Content, Spending Less, Making Less

The lawsuit is part of a broader conflict between Disney and DeSantis, primarily centered around the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which Disney has publicly opposed. The company argues that the governor’s actions are a form of government retaliation against their stance. The bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education Act, has been a point of contention between Disney and DeSantis.

Disney’s lawsuit against DeSantis is a response to the governor’s efforts to revoke the special district that has allowed Disney to govern its own operations for decades.

Why It Matters: The ongoing feud between Disney and DeSantis has significant implications for both parties. For Disney, the outcome of the lawsuit could affect its operations in one of its most significant markets. For DeSantis, the conflict with Disney has become a prominent part of his political narrative, with the governor frequently criticizing the company for its opposition to his policies.

Disney’s opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill has led to a backlash from DeSantis and other conservative politicians, who accuse the company of promoting a “woke” agenda. The governor has even suggested that Disney’s stance on the bill is causing parents to boycott the company’s theme parks and movies.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Disney CEO Bob Iger has defended the company’s position, stating that the notion of Disney sexualizing children is “preposterous and inaccurate.”

Read Next: You’ll Be As Rich As DeSantis If You Buy This Much Disney Stock Today And It Returns To All-Time Highs

Image Via Shutterstock