Xbox And Bethesda Confirm For Gamescom 2023: An Opportunity To Play Starfield Before Release?

Gamescom, the renowned gaming convention set in Cologne, Germany, announced Microsoft Corp MSFT Xbox and Bethesda will attend the 2023 edition.

"Xbox and Bethesda will join us on the show floor for #gamescom2023! More details soon," one of the world's largest for computer and video games tweeted.

This news sparked anticipation among attendees, as it could potentially provide an opportunity to play Starfield, the upcoming science-fiction role-playing game developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks, before its release on Sept. 6.

Xbox has consistently participated in the convention year after year, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nintendo ADR NTDOY confirmed it would return to Gamescom and Sony Group Corp. SONY hasn't made an announcement yet.

Gamescom 2023 is scheduled to take place from August 23-27. Last year, the convention attracted more than 250,000 visitors.

