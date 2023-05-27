Taylor Swift Just Received A Hilarious Honor In New Jersey — And You'll Probably Never Guess What It Is

Last week, pop diva Taylor Swift performed at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as part of The Eras Tour.

While Swift has amassed a massive fan base across the country, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has especially shown an extraordinary love for the singer.

On Thursday, Murphy declared the "Taylor Swift ham, egg and cheese" the official state sandwich in honor of the pop star.

In a tweet, Murphy wrote, "In New Jersey, we have a reputation for a great war between Taylor ham and pork roll."

"Usually, we let you call it what you want, but since we have a superstar coming to town, we know 'All Too Well' that we should commemorate the occasion," Murphy said in a video message that was included with the tweet.

According to an Asbury Park Press report in February, in 1856, a state senator and businessman from Hamilton Square, John Taylor, began producing a meat product he called Taylor ham.

But in 1906, the government of New Jersey decided it did not comply with the true definition of ham. So, he changed the name to Taylor pork roll.

"Let's put it this way: It's a very fine line in Jersey where the pork roll/Taylor ham (demilitarized zone) is, and it almost divides our state perfectly in half," John Yarusi, owner of Johnny's Pork Roll and Coffee Too in Red Bank, told the Asbury Park Press.

While performing at the Gillette Stadium, Swift shared a life update about herself. "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever," Swift told fans, according to a video shared on the social media platform TikTok. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

The "Anti-Hero" singer kicked off The Eras Tour at the State Farm Stadium near Phoenix earlier in March, belting out 44 songs over three hours.

Meanwhile, a Massachusetts father paid $21,000 to get last-minute tickets for his daughter and her friends to a Taylor Swift concert.

