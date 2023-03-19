Elon Musk Trolled After Eyebrow-Raising Tweet About Taylor Swift: 'You Stay Away From Her'

In true Elon Musk fashion, the billionaire entrepreneur and investor has found himself in somewhat hot waters after he posted a strange tweet about singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Last Friday, the "Anti-Hero" singer kicked off The Eras Tour at the State Farm Stadium near Phoenix, belting out 44 songs over three hours, according to USA Today.

Following the conclusion of her concert, her fans took to Twitter to share video clips of her performance. One of her supporters, Dogecoin founder Billy Markus (who goes by the name Satoshi Nakamoto), in fact, praised Swift and jokingly claimed that, if anyone disagreed, they would be "kicked off the internet."

In response, Musk curiously wrote that the artist's "limbic resonance" — or the notion that a person's capacity for sharing deep emotional states stems from the brain's limbic system — was "exceptional."

It didn't take long for Musk's perplexed followers to share their reactions to his tweet. Some suggested that he stay away from Swift.

"You stay away from her," one person wrote, while another commented: "Elon Musk better leave Taylor Swift alone dawg."

One user even claimed that Musk was in love with Swift, telling U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (otherwise known by her moniker AOC) to move over. Previously, the blog Teslaconomics had suggested on Twitter that the two date.

